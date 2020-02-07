ROH Confirms Signing Of Adam Brooks

– ROH has confirmed the signing of Adam Brooks. The news was confirmed by Kevin Eck in his latest column on the ROH website. The debut date for Brooks is not currently known.

Adam Brooks is the latest acclaimed international star to sign with Ring of Honor.

The Melbourne, Australia native has never competed in an ROH ring in the U.S., but he has wrestled a number of ROH stars around the globe, including Matt Taven, Marty Scurll, Dragon Lee, Bandido, Mark Haskins and Brody King. In Brooks’ lone match for ROH, he faced then-ROH World Champion Jay Lethal in a Proving Ground Match in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2018.

Brooks is the current Melbourne City Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, a title he won from fellow countryman Slex, who signed with ROH in December and makes his debut for the company at Free Enterprise in Baltimore on Sunday.

