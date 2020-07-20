wrestling / News

ROH Releases Extended Edition of Hana Kimura Tribute Episode Online

July 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hana Kimura

ROH’s special episode paying tribute to the late Hana Kimura has been given an extended edition that is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, which honors Kimura and features some of her matches. Kimura passed away in May by suicide as a result of cyberbullying.

The episode is described as follows:

On the last episode of ROH TV, Ring of Honor Wrestling celebrated the life and career of Hana Kimura. Enjoy this special extended cut of the episode featuring the best of Hana in ROH and tributes from ROH stars.

