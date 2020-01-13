wrestling / News
ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Results: Faccion Ingobernable vs. Villain Enterprises Headlines
ROH held their ‘Honor Reigns Supreme’ event last night at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, NC, with Faccion Ingobernable battling Villain Enterprises in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Rey Horus def. Andrew Everett
* Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle def. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) and PJ Black & Brian Johnson
* Sumie Sakai def. Nicole Savoy
* Dak Draper def. Danhausen
* Alex Zayne def. Bandido
– Shane Taylor says he won’t wrestle for ROH until he gets what he wants.
* LifeBlood (Tracy Williams & Mark Haskins) def. Vincent & Bateman via DQ
* Jeff Cobb, Dan Maff, Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham def. The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brawler Milonas) & Two Guys, 1 Tag (Silas Young & Josh Woods)
– Bully Ray cut a promo. Maria Manic confronted him and put him through a table.
* Flip Gordon def. Flamita
* La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, & Kenny King) def. Villain Enterprises (PCO, Brody King, & Marty Scurll)
And your winners… #LaFaccionIngobernable #HonorReignsSupreme pic.twitter.com/S7sJ6arbH6
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 13, 2020
He’s not human!!!! @PCOisNotHuman #HonorReignsSupreme pic.twitter.com/F3vzhdcFSj
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 13, 2020
awesome combo @TheFlipGordon #HonorReignsSupreme pic.twitter.com/bLj9d6VQx9
— HWAN🇰🇷 (@botch205) January 13, 2020
bye bye bully @bullyray5150 #HonorReignsSupreme pic.twitter.com/qx2x4s4sbl
— HWAN🇰🇷 (@botch205) January 13, 2020
😧💀😧💀#HonorReignsSupreme pic.twitter.com/yufVDByPWL
— HWAN🇰🇷 (@botch205) January 13, 2020
