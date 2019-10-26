wrestling / News

ROH Honor United London Results: Shane Taylor Defends ROH TV Title, More

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Honor Reunited

– ROH held the first night of its Honor United tour in London on Friday, featuring Shane Taylor defending the ROH TV Title against Joe Hendry and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Mark Haskins (with Vicky Haskins) & Tracy Williams def. The Brat Pack (Mitch Waterman & Nick Bury).

* Jonathan Gresham def. Jay Briscoe.

* 6-Man Mayhem Scramble: Silas Young def. Matt Taven, Dalton Castle, Kenny King, Rampage Brown, and Hikuleo.

* Women of Honor Championship Match: Kelly Klein (c) def. Mandy Leon.

* Colt Cabana def. Flamita.

* ROH Television Championship Match: Shane Taylor (c) def. Joe Hendry.

* PCO & Brody King def. Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher.

* Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe ends in a no contest.

* RUSH & Jeff Cobb def. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Honor United: London, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading