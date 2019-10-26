ROH Honor United London Results: Shane Taylor Defends ROH TV Title, More

– ROH held the first night of its Honor United tour in London on Friday, featuring Shane Taylor defending the ROH TV Title against Joe Hendry and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Mark Haskins (with Vicky Haskins) & Tracy Williams def. The Brat Pack (Mitch Waterman & Nick Bury).

* Jonathan Gresham def. Jay Briscoe.

* 6-Man Mayhem Scramble: Silas Young def. Matt Taven, Dalton Castle, Kenny King, Rampage Brown, and Hikuleo.

* Women of Honor Championship Match: Kelly Klein (c) def. Mandy Leon.

* Colt Cabana def. Flamita.

* ROH Television Championship Match: Shane Taylor (c) def. Joe Hendry.

* PCO & Brody King def. Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher.

* Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe ends in a no contest.

* RUSH & Jeff Cobb def. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon.

