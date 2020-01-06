wrestling / News
ROH News: ROH Signs Dragon Lee, Shane Taylor Working This Weekend’s Events, Discussions Ongoing With Marty Scurll
– PWInsider reports that ROH has signed Dragon Lee to a deal. This comes after news that they have signed Flamita to a multi-year deal.
– Shane Taylor will appear at this weekend’s ROH events. It had been rumored that he was still in talks with the promotion after reports that he had parted ways with them.
– ROH is also in talks with Marty Scurll, who has recently appeared for NWA as well.
