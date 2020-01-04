wrestling / News
Various News: Shane Taylor Now Taking Indy Bookings, Rickey Shane Page vs. Mance Warner Set For GCW Show
– Former ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor is now taking independent bookings. Taylor, who was reportedly still in talks with ROH last month, noted that he will be taking bookings in the US and internationally starting today:
I will be taking U.S independent bookings starting today! Also taking more international bookings as well.
My goals this year bring #ShaneTaylorPromotions to
Japan, Germany, Australia, France, Italy, Mexico & U.K
Booking email [email protected]
Where to first? 😎👊🏿
— Shane Taylor (@shane216taylor) January 3, 2020
– GCW has announced that Rickey Shane Page will take on Mance Warner in a non-title match on their January 18th show in Austin, Texas:
*1/18 Austin Update*
Just Added
Non Title Match
RSP
vs
MANCE WARNER
+
Gage v Kat
Masada v SHLAK
Zayne v Bey
Dickinson v Dalton
Webb v Starks
Blake
Justice
Medina
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/9tgshC5eRa
Take a Picture
Sat 1/18 – 8pm pic.twitter.com/D6nvF7q7aM
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 2, 2020
