Various News: Shane Taylor Now Taking Indy Bookings, Rickey Shane Page vs. Mance Warner Set For GCW Show

January 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane Taylor, ROH

– Former ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor is now taking independent bookings. Taylor, who was reportedly still in talks with ROH last month, noted that he will be taking bookings in the US and internationally starting today:

– GCW has announced that Rickey Shane Page will take on Mance Warner in a non-title match on their January 18th show in Austin, Texas:

