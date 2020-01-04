Various News: Shane Taylor Now Taking Indy Bookings, Rickey Shane Page vs. Mance Warner Set For GCW Show

– Former ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor is now taking independent bookings. Taylor, who was reportedly still in talks with ROH last month, noted that he will be taking bookings in the US and internationally starting today:

I will be taking U.S independent bookings starting today! Also taking more international bookings as well. My goals this year bring #ShaneTaylorPromotions to Japan, Germany, Australia, France, Italy, Mexico & U.K Booking email [email protected] Where to first? 😎👊🏿 — Shane Taylor (@shane216taylor) January 3, 2020

– GCW has announced that Rickey Shane Page will take on Mance Warner in a non-title match on their January 18th show in Austin, Texas: