wrestling / News

ROH on HonorClub TV Lineup: Three Title Matches and More

August 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH TV 8-15-24 Mark Briscoe vs Johnny TV Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with a show that includes three title matches. The lineup features:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Johnny TV
* ROH World Television Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Robbie Eagles
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. Cage of Agony
* ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground: Lee Moriarty vs. Action Andretti
* Griff Garrison vs. Serpentico
* Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian
* Anthony Henry & BEEF in action
* Viva Van vs. Harley Cameron
* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ariya Daivari
* Athena to speak

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading