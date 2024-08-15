wrestling / News
ROH on HonorClub TV Lineup: Three Title Matches and More
August 15, 2024 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with a show that includes three title matches. The lineup features:
* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Johnny TV
* ROH World Television Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Robbie Eagles
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. Cage of Agony
* ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground: Lee Moriarty vs. Action Andretti
* Griff Garrison vs. Serpentico
* Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian
* Anthony Henry & BEEF in action
* Viva Van vs. Harley Cameron
* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ariya Daivari
* Athena to speak
More Trending Stories
- STARDOM Star Reportedly Backstage for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Tony Schiavone Says He Would Not Take Vince McMahon Talking Down to Him During a Broadcast
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Kane Originally Being a One-Off Idea
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw, Former Superstars in Attendance, Legends Deals