ROH on HonorClub TV Lineup: Three Title Matches and More

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with a show that includes three title matches. The lineup features:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Johnny TV

* ROH World Television Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Robbie Eagles

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. Cage of Agony

* ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground: Lee Moriarty vs. Action Andretti

* Griff Garrison vs. Serpentico

* Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian

* Anthony Henry & BEEF in action

* Viva Van vs. Harley Cameron

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ariya Daivari

* Athena to speak