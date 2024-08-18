wrestling / News
ROH Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Tonight’s AEW Collision
The ROH World tag team titles have changed hands during tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated the Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to win the titles. This is the second title for Rhodes, as he is also one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.
This is the first reign for Rhodes and Guevara. It ends the third reign of Taven and Bennett at 235 days. They won them back on December 27, 2023.
