ROH TV Results 6.20.24: Kyle Fletcher Defends TV Title Against Lee Johnson, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, with Kyle Fletcher defending the TV Championship and more. You can see the results from the HonorClub-airing episode below, per Fightful:

* Titan def. Aaron Solo

* Anthony Henry, Cole Karter & Griff Garrison def. Serpentico & The Infantry

* A video package aired hyping the Kyle Fletcher & Lee Johnson match.

* An emergency Minion Empowerment Meeting was held with Athena, who was in crutches, said she tore ligaments in her ankle and could be out four to six months. She said despite the injury, she won’t relinquish the ROH Women’s World Champion. Queen Aminata & Red Velvet questioned the legitimacy of the injury and Aminata eventually pushed Starkz onto Athena, sending her to the ground. She was carried backstage by a medical assistant.

* Jacoby Watts def. Brandon Cutler

* Marina Shafir def. Maggie Minerva

* The Undisputed Kingdom were backstage and talked about feeling disrespected by not being mentioned among the best teams of the past 10 years. They promised to beat 2point0 tonight.

* Iron Savages def. Eric Eznite, Isaiah Harris & Jay Marston

* Lance Archer def. Deon Russman

* CMLL’s Atlantis Jr cut a promo backstage and called his a shot at the ROH World Television Title, inviting the winner of tonight’s bout to Arena Mexico.

* Leyla Hirsch def. Diamante.

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Kingdom def. 2point0

* ROH World Television Championship Two Out of Three Falls Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Lee Johnson (2-1)

