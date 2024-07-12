ROH TV Results 7.11.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night with the Dark Order facing Lee Johnson & The Infantry, plus more. You can see the full results below from the HonorClub-airing show, per Fightful:

* Taya Valkyrie def. Marina Shafir & Robyn Renegade

* The Undisputed Kingdom talked about how they wanted a day off from ROH Death Before Dishonor and would talk to Tony Khan about it.

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Atlantis Jr. def. Serpentico

* Skye Blue def. Laynie Luck via Pinfall

* A new vignette for the MxM Collection aired and they promised to make sure ROH stands for “Radiant Ozempic Hotties.”

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz def. Mackenzie Morgan

* Diamante def. Nyxx

* Athena was seen standing up as she talked up the Minion Security Guards, then pretended to be injured again.

* Roderick Strong will face Dalton Castle in a #1 contender’s match for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship at Death Before Dishonor.

* Lee Johnson & The Infantry def. The Dark Order

https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1811539466638754246

https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1811543493891772552

https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1811546261558034660