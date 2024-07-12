wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 7.11.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night with the Dark Order facing Lee Johnson & The Infantry, plus more. You can see the full results below from the HonorClub-airing show, per Fightful:
* Taya Valkyrie def. Marina Shafir & Robyn Renegade
* The Undisputed Kingdom talked about how they wanted a day off from ROH Death Before Dishonor and would talk to Tony Khan about it.
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Atlantis Jr. def. Serpentico
* Skye Blue def. Laynie Luck via Pinfall
* A new vignette for the MxM Collection aired and they promised to make sure ROH stands for “Radiant Ozempic Hotties.”
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz def. Mackenzie Morgan
* Diamante def. Nyxx
* Athena was seen standing up as she talked up the Minion Security Guards, then pretended to be injured again.
* Roderick Strong will face Dalton Castle in a #1 contender’s match for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship at Death Before Dishonor.
* Lee Johnson & The Infantry def. The Dark Order
https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1811539466638754246
https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1811543493891772552
https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1811546261558034660
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Stephanie Vaquer’s Decision To Join WWE Over AEW
- The Godfather Shares Where He Got The Girls To Be Part Of His Entrance
- Jake Roberts Recalls Promoters Being Blind To Vince McMahon Taking WWE National
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell Match That Killed WWE’s WCW Revival Plans