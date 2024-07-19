ROH TV Results 7.18.24: Lights Out Match Main Event, More

The latest episode of ROH TV featured Leyla Hirsch taking on Diamante in a Lights Out match and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Athena and Billie Starkz came out to the stage with security guards and Athena said that she left her crutches last week as part of an adrenaline rush. Starkz said that Athena was not 100% and declared herself the first and last Women’s Television Champion. Athena said that she doesn’t care that the ROH Board of Directors is forcing her to compete at Death Before Dishonor, as she would beat Queen Aminata on only one foot.

* Dalton Castle was interviewed by Lexy Nair and said he was angry that he couldn’t find partners for tonight’s match. The Outrunners interrupted and offered themselves as tag team partners, and Castle accepted.

* Dalton Castle & The Outrunners def. Lance Archer & The Righteous. Vincent called his shot for the Righteous to challenge for the World Tag Team Titles.

* A new vignette aired for The MxM Collection.

* Red Velvet def. Maya World

* Evil Uno cut a promo in the ring and said he’d done it all, and issued an open challenge for the show. Katsuyori Shibata answered.

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Evil Uno after Uno got injured and the ref stopped the bout.

* Cage of Agony def. Austin Valtino, Cappuccino Jones & Harlon Hutchinson

* Shane Taylor cut a promo and said that he and his family were struck by Hurricane Beryl and din’t get one call from AEW or ROH. He said that if they didn’t value him, he would take what they value and set his sights on Mark Briscoe. Taylor said he would not be ducked again.

* Queen Aminata def. Mackenzie Morgan

* Lights Out Match: Diamante def. Leyla Hirsh