ROH TV To Air Two-Part Special on Jonathan Gresham

ROH is set to air a two-part special on ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham that kicks off this weekend. ROH announced that the special episodes of ROH TV will look at Gresham’s ROH World Title defenses and will air this weekend and next weekend in the lead-up to Supercard of Honor.

You can see the full preview below:

ROH TV PREVIEW: TWO-PART SERIES CHRONICLING JONATHAN GRESHAM’S ROH WORLD TITLE DEFENSES AROUND THE GLOBE BEGINS

“Jonathan Gresham: A Champion’s Journey,” a two-part series that chronicles Gresham’s ROH World Title defenses in promotions around the globe, begins on this weekend’s special episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling.

Since Gresham won the title in December, his reign has been a throwback to the days of touring world champions.

This episode features the following matches:

– Gresham vs. Jay Lethal (Final Battle: End of an Era, Baltimore, 12/11)

– Gresham vs. AJ Gray (GCW, Los Angeles, 12/17)

– Gresham vs. Adam Priest (New South Pro Wrestling, Hartselle, Ala., 12/18)

– Gresham vs. Chris Sabin (Impact Hard To Kill, Dallas, 1/8)

– Gresham vs. 2 Cold Scorpio (GCW, Hoffman Estates, Ill., 1/15)

– Gresham vs. Josh Alexander (Terminus, 1/16, Atlanta)

Part 2 of “Jonathan Gresham: A Champion’s Journey” airs on Ring of Honor Wrestling the weekend of March 26.

To find out when and where you can watch Ring of Honor Wrestling in your area, go to ROHWrestling.com’s home page and use the zip code look-up tool.

The latest episode of ROH TV is always available for free on ROHWrestling.com and the ROH app every Monday morning and it remains there until the following Monday. Also, Ring of Honor Wrestling streams for free on Fite TV and Best on the Planet every Monday at 7 p.m. ET.