ROH World Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
The ROH World Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that the Lucha Bros will defend the titles against Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta on next week’s show.
Castagnoli won the title shot on last week’s episode when he defeated Rey Fenix in a Double Jeopardy match. Had Fenix won, he would have received a ROH World Championship match.
The Tag Team Championship match is the sole match announced thus far for next week’s show, which will also see the reveal of the first city to host AEW Collision on June 17th.
