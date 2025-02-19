Roku Picks Up Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland Series

Roku has joined the services carrying the Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland reality series. The NWA announced on Tuesday that the service, which was already available on Apple TV+, Amazon and Peacock, is now on Roku’s service.

The full announcement reads:

‘Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland’ Now Available on Roku

Roku is the latest global streaming platform to now offer Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland.

The unscripted 2024 series takes audiences behind-the-scenes of the National Wrestling Alliance and its infamously private owner and President. Known worldwide as the lead singer of platinum-selling rock act The Smashing Pumpkins, Adventures in Carnyland traces William Patrick “Billy” Corgan’s efforts to juggle the NWA, a global tour and his upcoming wedding.

Over eight enthralling episodes, Corgan allows Carnyland to pulll back the curtain. The reality show delves into the inner-workings of professional wrestling, stars of the National Wrestling Alliance and private life of one of rock music’s most elusive figures. From business to Corgan’s life with fiancee Chloe Mendel, Carnyland bares all.

The Chicago Sun-Times brands Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland “fascinating and endearingly goofy.” Meanwhile Dave LaGreca, host of SiriusXM’s No. 1 rated pro wrestling show Busted Open Radio, declares: “I can’t speak highly enough of Billy’s Adventures in Carnyland. Definitely check it out!”

Initially released on The CW, then streaming worldwide on Amazon. AppleTV+ and Peacock, Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland is now available on Roku. The platform offers global audiences an increased opportunity to enjoy the series anew.