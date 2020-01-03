wrestling / News
Roman Reigns And Dolph Ziggler Comment On SmackDown Main Event
January 3, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan are set to team up against Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin in tonight’s main event for WWE SmackDown.
Taking to Twitter, Reigns and Ziggler commented on the main event.
I know we just started the year, but I’ll give you a heads up how #Smackdown ends…#BigDog and DB celebrating a win. https://t.co/ivS6BPh6wo
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 3, 2020
BIG SURPRISE, we are the main event again! rotate that cast of wrestlemania main-eventers with no friends all you want, there is no show without evil!
*this convo is now muted* https://t.co/60zdH0a45q
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young on If She Gets Backlash From Jon Moxley Fans For Working For WWE, The Idea that WWE Stars Hate AEW
- Arn Anderson On When He Knew His WWE Run Was Ending, Feeling Like An Outsider There
- NJPW Reportedly Lost AXS TV Coverage After Turning Down Working Relationship With Impact
- Eric Bischoff On What Ted Turner Was Concerned With In WCW