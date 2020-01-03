wrestling / News

Roman Reigns And Dolph Ziggler Comment On SmackDown Main Event

January 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Roman Reigns Daniel Bryan Baron Corbin Dolph Ziggler WWE Friday Night Smackdown

As previously reported, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan are set to team up against Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin in tonight’s main event for WWE SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns and Ziggler commented on the main event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading