Roman Reigns Comments On The Chemistry of The Bloodline, WWE’s Success With Him On Top

In an interview with BT Sport (via Wrestling Inc), Roman Reigns spoke about the success of himself and the Bloodline, as well as the success of WWE with them on top. Here are highlights:

On WWE being successful with Roman on top, Roman bringing others to the top with him: “It’s one of those things where… this is a team. We’re a company. There’s this crazy inner competition going on but at the end of the day we’re a team. I just want to do what’s best for the team.”

On the chemistry of the Bloodline: “We’ve been together for so long, there’s so much chemistry there… I had that since day one with Paul, I knew I had that with Jey, I knew, once Jimmy came back, we’d have that with him as well. Solo was a pleasant surprise… it was a perfect fit.”

On elevating as many people as possible: “If we can’t lift everybody up then we aren’t what we say we are. High tide lifts all ships and that was the most important thing to me.”