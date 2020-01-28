wrestling / News
Roman Reigns On His Reaction to Kobe Bryant’s Passing, Getting Emotional Over It After the Royal Rumble
– Roman Reigns spoke with the LA Times on Monday and discussed his emotional reaction to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s daughter on Sunday. Bryant of course passed away along with his daughter Gigi and three others in a helicopter crash on Sunday, the day of the Royal Rumble. Reigns talked about how he was not expecting it to have such an emotional impact on him and how he cried over it after he got home from the PPV. You can see the highlights and video below:
On his initial reaction to the news: “I actually found out at Minute Maid Park right before the Rumble. Um, Triple H received a text message and he showed it to me, and I just didn’t believe it, to be honest. I’m a Lakers fan. I watched religiously throughout his career. And I’ve always just been a huge fan, massive respect, but I never really thought losing someone like that — essentially a stranger. Obviously a public figure, and I’ve seen him and watched him. But he didn’t know me and I didn’t truly know him. But I didn’t realize it would affect me so much. I mean, It really did. And on top of the Rumble just being an emotional rollercoaster in its own right, it really just saddened me and broke my heart. And obviously, you know, to hear the loss of Kobe and then his daughter as well, GiGi. My heart just goes out to his wife, the three girls you know, that were left behind, all the families that were involved, and the pilot, his family. It’s just an abrupt lost, and it really just, I feel like it shook the world.”
On getting emotional over it once he got home from the Rumble: “I did not think it would affect me as much as it did. And I legitimately — I cried. I got home last night, I flew home right after the Rumble. The first thing I did when I got in my house was, I went up to my daughter’s room and hugged her. She was asleep, she has no clue. But I hugged her for probably three, four, five minutes and just teared up the whole time. It just, — you have to really be grateful, and thankful, and take advantage of every second that we have here. Make sure your loved ones know they’re loved, and if there’s anything that you’re holding within, try to forgive and forget, and move on, and mend any type of negativity that you have going on in your life. Because you just never know. Life is short and we just need to take advantage of every second we have. So my heart and my condolences go out to all the families. It’s just a very sad time.”
WWE superstar @WWERomanReigns is a big Lakers fan and he found out about Kobe Bryant’s death before Sunday’s Royal Rumble from @TripleH. He flew home immediately after the event and when he got home he went to his daughter’s room. She was sleeping but he just held her and cried. pic.twitter.com/2RKNT5tmzR
— L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) January 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Rumored to Have Backstage Heat in WWE, Punished With Quick Rumble Elimination
- Backstage Details on Aleister Black Being Considered for Royal Rumble Win and Brock Lesnar Match at WrestleMania
- Paige Discusses Triple H’s Apology For The Joke He Made About Her, How the Joke Itself Didn’t Upset Her
- Eric Bischoff Says He Wasn’t That Disappointed When Triple H Left WCW, Discusses Why He Thinks Triple H Came to WCW