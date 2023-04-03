Roman Reigns On His Win Over Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 39, How Far The Bloodline Can Go

Roman Reigns put down another challenger at WrestleMania 39 in Cody Rhodes, and he spoke after the event about what the win meant to him and more. Reigns (with Paul Heyman at his side) fielded questions at the post-show press event, and some highlights are below:

On the audience reaction to the match compared to others: “I mean, they just keep getting bigger. It’s weird because it seems like every WrestleMania, we feel like this is the biggest yet. I mean, earlier today I’m looking at it like, ‘How do we outdo Dallas? How do you outdo 100,000 people, AT&T Stadium?’ It’s easy, you come to Hollywood. You come to SoFi [Stadium], you put together the best storylines and the best work of all time for over two years, and you come and put the cherry on top, and dominate like I did tonight.”

On much deeper the story of the Bloodline can get: “[To Heyman] What’d you say earlier today? We’re in the third inning? If this is baseball, we’re just in the third inning here, man. There’s so much left to do. We said it for a long time, we’re just scratching the surface. I told y’all, it had to be a month after we came back in 2020 at SummerSlam, ‘We’re gonna change the whole game.’ We’re not going to follow suit, we’re not gonna run it like TikTok and YouTube shorts, we’re going to have to expand you people. We’re going to have to open up your, you know, your attention span. You’re gonna have to pay attention for longer than 20 seconds, y’all.’ Because that’s what we’re doing, we’re making filet mignon. This isn’t McDonalds, this isn’t Burger King. It’s not fast food. We’re giving you the good stuff. And I meant it, and I kept my word.”

