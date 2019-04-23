Ronda Rousey Addresses Her WWE Future, Talks About Breaking Pinky at WrestleMania

– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video to her YouTube account addressing her WWE future and what’s next for her. In the video, which you can see below, Rousey and Travis Browne discussed her getting surgery after she broke her hand in the main event of WrestleMania, and confirmed they will be taking time off to start a family.

“So I really appreciate everybody ever since WrestleMania asking about how I’m doing and everything that happened,” Rousey said. “I did break my pinky knuckle… when I took the table and threw it and was like, ‘Table’s over, b***hes!’ I felt like I had to do something with my hands that looked better than a table. So I came in a little hot, you know, it’s WrestleMania… I just happened to clip an elbow with my pinky and broke my hands. I just remember looking down at my hand and being like, ‘I have six knuckles, and now is not the time for the Six Knuckle Shuffle to become a thing. And I had to punch so much more.”

Rousey discussed her potential return to WWE, noting that she and Browne want to start a family first. She said she originally thought she would only be wrestling until November so they could start a family, but that it “kinda snowballed” from there into being a year-long run. She notes that she “completely fell in love with” working in WWE and that once there was a chance for the women to main event WrestleMania, she decided to stick around.

She added, “So, as for WWE plans in the future. We want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby, I could look down at this beautiful child and be like, ‘F*ck everything. I don’t care about anything else but this baby and you’ll never see me again.’ Or, I could be like my mom who — she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the U.S. Open six weeks after giving birth, which was unbelievable. I don’t think I’m gonna try and aspire to her level but I’m just saying, you never know.” Rousey said. “The thing is I don’t wanna make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future so, yeah. Thank you everybody for your support. I’ve had the most amazing time this year. I’m also looking forward to a little bit of rest.”

