Ronda Rousey Announced For Six More WWE Live Events

WWE has added Ronda Rousey for several upcoming live events that are being advertised on their website, bringing the total up to eight. She had previously been announced for live events at Madison Square Garden in New York (March 5) and Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada (March 6). She will team with Sasha Banks against Natalya and Charlotte Flair in Laval.

She is now a part of events in Jackson, MS; Pensacola, FL; Johnson City, TN; Huntsville, AL; State College, PA; and Charlottesville, VA. Here is an updated schedule of her appearances:

February 11: SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA (February 18 episode will be taped on the same night)

February 25: SmackDown at Giant Center in Hershey, PA

March 4: SmackDown at FTX Arena in Miami, FL

March 5: WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City

March 6: WWE live event at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec

March 11: SmackDown at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

March 12: WWE live event at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, MS

March 13: WWE live event at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL

March 18: SmackDown at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

March 19: WWE live event at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, TN

March 20: WWE live event at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL

March 25: SmackDown at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 Week)

March 26: WWE live event at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA

March 26: WWE live event at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA

April 2-3: WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX