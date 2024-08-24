– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey revealed WWE offered to bring back a second all-women Evolution event in 2019, where she would face rival Becky Lynch. However, Rousey turned the offer down since she was already planning a hiatus from wrestling and WWE following WrestleMania 35. WWE held the first and only all-women Evolution premium live event in October 2018. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ronda Rousey on WWE offering to bring back Evolution in 2019 if she stayed after WrestleMania: “Well, they offered to bring it back for a second time. They said, ‘Ronda, if you stay after WrestleMania, we’ll have another Evolution in six weeks, and have you Becky as a singles.’ I was like, ‘I promised my family.’ First, I was saying, ‘Oh, I will only go from WrestleMania until Survivor Series. Then, Triple H convinced me to stay from WrestleMania to WrestleMania, and I promised my family, ‘Okay, that’s it. That’s it.’ I have kids, a husband, and a home, and I’m gone for weeks on end.”

On promising her family she’d be taking the time away from WWE: “So when they said that, I was like, ‘No, I’ve already asked too much of my family. I can’t ask any more of them. I promised them this. I promised you I would stay this long, and I promised them I would only stay this long, and I’m not gonna keep moving the goalpost’. I ended up shattering my knuckle anyway like I got an extra little nub now, so I wouldn’t have been able to do it regardless, but, yeah, they tried to dangle that carrot for me, but I just couldn’t.”

On her hopes that WWE will hold another Evolution show: “Hopefully, they’ll bring it back, and I don’t think that they need me for it, and I think that they’re past that point, and they just need to believe in the women because they can do it. That event was incredible, and it sold out the venue, and I feel like there should be more, but no one’s asking me.”

Ronda Rousey departed from WWE last year after losing an MMA Rules Match against Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam 2023.