Ronda Rousey Set For Smackdown Live Event In March
January 31, 2022 | Posted by
Ronda Rousey is set to compete at a Smackdown live event in March. PWInsider reports that a commercial on SportsNet360 during tonight’s Raw advertised Rousey as competing in a tag match at the March 6th Smackdown live event in Laval, Quebec.
The advertised lineup for the show is:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McInytre
* Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair and Shayna Bazler
