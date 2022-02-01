Ronda Rousey Set For Smackdown Live Event In March

Ronda Rousey is set to compete at a Smackdown live event in March. PWInsider reports that a commercial on SportsNet360 during tonight’s Raw advertised Rousey as competing in a tag match at the March 6th Smackdown live event in Laval, Quebec.

The advertised lineup for the show is:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McInytre

* Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair and Shayna Bazler