Ronda Rousey Set to Recur on FOX’s 9-1-1

– Ronda Rousey has booked an recurring role on the big hit of Smackdown’s new home in FOX, 9-1-1. Deadline reports that Rousey will have a recurring role on the upcoming third season as Lena Bosko, “a stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits.”

Rousey has done some acting in the recent past, most notably in Mark Wahlberg’s Mile 22 and in NBC’s Blindspot. The move comes after WWE noted in stockholder calls that their talents would be utilized on FOX programming. Rousey last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 35, of course, and has been on hiatus from WWE since to start a family with husband Travis Browne.

9-1-1 is the highest-rated scripted show on FOX, having edged out the usual #1 Empire last season for the top spot. It returns for its third run on September 23rd.