Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler Win Women’s Showcase Tag Match At WrestleMania 39 (Clips)

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler beat three other teams to emerge victorious in the women’s showcase tag team match at WrestleMania 39. Rousey and Baszler won the Fatal Four-Way match, defeating Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville on night two.

Rousey got the win for her team by making Shotzi tap out to an armbar. You can see clips from the match below.

