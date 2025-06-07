Rosemary Listed As Out Of Action Following TNA Impact Match

Rosemary is currently out of action due to an injury following her Monster’s Ball match on this week’s TNA Impact. Thursday’s show saw Xia Brookside defeat Rosemary in a Monster’s Ball match. It was announced at Against All Odds that Rosemary is out of action with an undisclosed injury.

The report added that Tessa Blanchard is still sidelined from an injury to the jaw and surrounding area, and is day-to-day. Santino Marella and Robert Stone were listed as cleared for their match ahead of tonight’s show.

No word on how long Rosemary will be out of action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to her for a quick and full recovery.