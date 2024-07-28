Rossy Ogawa Says Giulia Doesn’t Have A Lot Of Time Left In Japan

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Marigold founder Rossy Ogawa revealed that Giulia doesn’t have much time left in Japan, as she signed with WWE NXT earlier this year. The next Marigold event is only July 30 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

He said: “It’s true that Giulia doesn’t have that much time (in Japan). I’m not sure how many matches she has left, but it might be best to think of this as the last time you’ll see her at each venue.“