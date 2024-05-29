wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez, Jonathan Gresham and More React To Jordynne Grace in NXT
As previously reported, TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace made her NXT debut last night and will be challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground. The wrestling world has reacted to the news, including wrestlers from both TNA and WWE.
Perez herself wrote: “Welcome to MY show, @JordynneGrace. Should’ve stayed behind your door while you had the chance. My show. My championship. My world. #WWENXT #NXTBattleground”
Grace’s husband Jonathan Gresham added: “Wait a minute, you told me you were going to the grocery store.”
You can see those and similar responses below.
Hell yes https://t.co/B6c5IyJpDM
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 29, 2024
Love to see it @JordynneGrace 💪🏾😎
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 29, 2024
TNA chants in the house! Go Jordynne! @JordynneGrace https://t.co/rosoDwwirv
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) May 29, 2024
Wait a minute, you told me you were going to the grocery store. https://t.co/kYvg4mVLvY
— 🐙 (@TheJonGresham) May 29, 2024
Just saying…
If this swings both ways the gatekeeper of TNA will be waiting.
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) May 29, 2024
To quote @R_Roddy_Piper
“Just when you think you have all the answers
I change the questions”
AWESOME MOMENT
Thank you @JordynneGrace
@ThisIsTNA @WWENXT @ShawnMichaels
Questions changed #Juggernault pic.twitter.com/dqo11jHhnp
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 29, 2024
I met Jordynne about 12 years ago in a small town in Texas, and she was tough as nails even back then. Stevie might think she knows what she's in for, but trust me… she doesn't!!! https://t.co/h13Bh93kgQ
— Mr. Stone (@MrStoneWWE) May 29, 2024
Woah woah WOAH
Rules are out the window. #NXTBattleground is going to be nuts. @JordynneGrace! https://t.co/5A12H4aOBN
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) May 29, 2024
THATS MY BEST FRIEND 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
TNA produces killers 😈 https://t.co/JqjV6IR908
— Masha Slamovich マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) May 29, 2024
This is honestly the best https://t.co/5soS5C3F0o
— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) May 29, 2024
THIS IS COOL AF 🔥 https://t.co/UfGFyUV8rx
— Myron Reed (@TheBadReed) May 29, 2024
Holy Sh!t
TNA chant on @WWENXT!
She’s the juggernaut for a reason. https://t.co/QYbfpzhN8s
— Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) May 29, 2024
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) May 29, 2024
DID YOU MEET SEXXY RED @JordynneGrace https://t.co/pxwmAYdor1
— ALLIE KATCH アリー・キャッチ (@AllieKATCH) May 29, 2024
THE FORBIDDEN DOOR
Actual TNA chants in the WWE Performance Center @JordynneGrace #wwenxt #NXTBATTLEGROUND pic.twitter.com/GLpvGWnfzm
— Dave LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) May 29, 2024
Welcome to MY show, @JordynneGrace. Should’ve stayed behind your door while you had the chance. My show. My championship. My world. #WWENXT #NXTBattleground https://t.co/gI5UBXHUyY
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) May 29, 2024
