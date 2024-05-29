Roxanne Perez, Jonathan Gresham and More React To Jordynne Grace in NXT

As previously reported, TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace made her NXT debut last night and will be challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground. The wrestling world has reacted to the news, including wrestlers from both TNA and WWE.

Perez herself wrote: “Welcome to MY show, @JordynneGrace. Should’ve stayed behind your door while you had the chance. My show. My championship. My world. #WWENXT #NXTBattleground”

Grace’s husband Jonathan Gresham added: “Wait a minute, you told me you were going to the grocery store.”

You can see those and similar responses below.

Love to see it @JordynneGrace 💪🏾😎 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 29, 2024

Wait a minute, you told me you were going to the grocery store. https://t.co/kYvg4mVLvY — 🐙 (@TheJonGresham) May 29, 2024

Just saying… If this swings both ways the gatekeeper of TNA will be waiting. 😉 pic.twitter.com/jT60BpsTjC — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) May 29, 2024

I met Jordynne about 12 years ago in a small town in Texas, and she was tough as nails even back then. Stevie might think she knows what she's in for, but trust me… she doesn't!!! https://t.co/h13Bh93kgQ — Mr. Stone (@MrStoneWWE) May 29, 2024

Woah woah WOAH Rules are out the window. #NXTBattleground is going to be nuts. @JordynneGrace! https://t.co/5A12H4aOBN — Sam Roberts (@notsam) May 29, 2024

THATS MY BEST FRIEND 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 TNA produces killers 😈 https://t.co/JqjV6IR908 — Masha Slamovich マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) May 29, 2024

This is honestly the best https://t.co/5soS5C3F0o — Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) May 29, 2024

THIS IS COOL AF 🔥 https://t.co/UfGFyUV8rx — Myron Reed (@TheBadReed) May 29, 2024

Holy Sh!t TNA chant on @WWENXT! She’s the juggernaut for a reason. https://t.co/QYbfpzhN8s — Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) May 29, 2024