wrestling / News

Roxanne Perez, Jonathan Gresham and More React To Jordynne Grace in NXT

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordynne Grace Roxanne Perez WWE NXT 5-28-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace made her NXT debut last night and will be challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground. The wrestling world has reacted to the news, including wrestlers from both TNA and WWE.

Perez herself wrote: “Welcome to MY show, @JordynneGrace. Should’ve stayed behind your door while you had the chance. My show. My championship. My world. #WWENXT #NXTBattleground

Grace’s husband Jonathan Gresham added: “Wait a minute, you told me you were going to the grocery store.

You can see those and similar responses below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jordynne Grace, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading