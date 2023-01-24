– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her title win in December over former champion Mandy Rose. According to Perez, Mandy Rose was very supportive of her winning the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Roxanne Perez on the situation surrounding her title win: “It wasn’t supposed to happen that day. It was a mix of emotions because I didn’t have time to soak it in, ‘Alright, this is happening right now.’ Expect the unexpected. Obviously, Mandy, I think she is amazing. Since I got to NXT, she is always someone I could go to and she didn’t have to be so as giving and sweet to me as she was because she had been there for so long.”

On how Mandy Rose was so supportive of her that night: “For her to be such a good human being, I was always so grateful for her. In a way, I was a little sad, because of the way it was happening, but she was so supportive and being like, ‘You deserve this.’ It made it so much more special. To have Booker T, my trainer, on commentary. My boyfriend was also there as well, he was a big part of my training and me becoming a wrestler. To have them there and when they gave me the championship, holding it in my hands, it didn’t feel real until that moment. Everything I went through, all the trials and tribulations, the ups and downs of this wrestling journey that I’ve been on since I was 13, all those moments were so worth it. It was finally real and it finally happened. It was crazy.”

As noted, Mandy Rose was released by WWE after she lost the title after WWE officials discovered she had posted some mature content on her FanTime subscription website.