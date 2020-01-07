UPDATED: Rachael Evers Comments on Working Out With Ruby Riott at WWE Performance Center

UPDATE: As an update to earlier, it looks like Ruby Riott was able to do some physical training earlier today at the WWE Performance Center. NXT talent Rachael Evers commented on Twitter, “Highlight of my day: working out with @RubyRiottWWE.” Riott later responded, “From my heart to my soul.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

Highlight of my day: working out with @RubyRiottWWE ❤️ — Rachael Evers (@RachaelEversWWE) January 6, 2020

From my heart to my soul ❤️ https://t.co/p6lYW4fW1y — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) January 6, 2020

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar Ruby Riott was seen earlier today at the WWE Performance Center. As noted, Riott has been out of action since May of last year, and she had to undergo shoulder surgery.

Riott’s last match before her injury layoff took place on May 17, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales in a Fatal 4-Way match. According to PWInsider’s report, Riott is not slated to return to the ring until later this year. So, it’s possible she could’ve visited the Performance Center to check on her progress before gets cleared for an in-ring return.