Ruby Riott Wants the World to See What She’s Learned in the Last Five Years

– The Wrestling Perspectives Podcast recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, who was released from WWE earlier this month. During the interview, Riott talked about what’s next for her in wrestling after her WWE release. Below are some additional highlights (via Fightful):

Ruby Riott on wanting to work singles: “I’ve learned so much about tag wrestling pretty much since I’ve been with the Riott Squad. I have loved it because it’s an aspect of wrestling I didn’t realize how intricate and difficult it is. People think that because there’s another person there that it makes it easier, but that’s not always the case. Rarely is that the case. I loved my time with the Squad as a whole. I think because I’ve been in the tag division for so long, I would love to come back as a singles. It’s been a long time and I want to see if I still have it as a singles competitor. It’s more about proving it to myself and if I can still go without Liv Morgan doing her flippy stuff and me giving a hot tag. I’d like to return as a singles, but I’m not opposed to the aspect of a tag team. It’d be hard to tag with anybody that isn’t Liv or Sarah, but I’d be open to it.”

Riott on what she’s looking to do next: “I want to take everything I’ve learned over the last five years, which is more than I can possibly explain, and really apply it to what I want to portray and what I want the world to see and to properly do that. I want to tell stories. Wherever I go, I want to tell stories and I want to be part of something that I can sink my teeth into and use those things I’ve been taught to be able to properly tell those stories and, regardless of where I go, to make people feel something. That is my favorite part of wrestling, the ability to genuinely and wholeheartedly have people escape for a short period of time and make them feel something. You have that control. That’s a huge responsibility and that what I want to do regardless of where I go and who I work with. I want to work with new people and new characters. A lot of times, when I would work with people in WWE, I would learn something new about my character by having interacted with somebody who is different. I would learn how I would react and learn something about myself. Growing as my own character by interacting with new ones is what I’m most excited about. That motivates me to want to get out there as much as possible.”