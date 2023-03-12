– During a recent interview on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, AEW star Ruby Soho discussed the reaction to her recent AEW Rampage Street Fight in January, where she teamed up with Willow Nightingale against Tay Melo and Anna Jay AS. She also addressed the subject of women blading and showing blood in their matchups. Below are some highlights:

Ruby Soho on the reaction to the street fight: “After that match aired, the reaction to it was very interesting to me. At first, I didn’t know how I felt about it. But as time went on, I realized that this is a conversation that needs to be had. Because if blood in general, is just not your thing, I totally get it. I completely understand it. That’s okay. That’s why wrestling is a beautiful melting pot of things, because there’s something out there for everybody. If the fact that I’m a woman and I’m bleeding is the thing that bothers you, but you’re cool with Mox and MJF and whoever bleeding, but it’s just because I’m doing it is the thing that you have a problem with, then it’s a different conversation.

“Because at the end of the day, all we want as women wrestlers is to be treated equally, to be treated the same,” she continued. “So I think that it was a very important conversation to be had because there was arguments on both sides and, to me, I feel like it’s straying away from the one thing that we are trying to get away from is that the reason there is women’s wrestling is to give you something to look at. When in reality, obviously, if I’m covered in blood, I’m probably less attractive to most people. If that’s your problem, then sorry to tell you, I’m just gonna keep getting more unattractive. Because my lipstick’s all over my face all the time, my hair looks like I got electrocuted constantly when I’m wrestling. That’s not what I’m out there to be attractive to you. So if that is what you’re watching me for, then stop watching me.”

On how those who have a problem with it shouldn’t watch it: “There’s a lot of other colorful words that I could use, but at the end of the day, if you got a problem with it, don’t watch it. This is, to me, another example of us being treated equally in the vein of wrestling and women’s wrestling is to be treated the same, to have the same expectations as the guys, and to be able to do everything that the guys are doing including looking like Carrie.”