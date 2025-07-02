wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Returns To Training Following Birth of Her Child
July 2, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on her Instagram Story, Ruby Soho revealed that she is once again training following the birth of her child back in October. She has been working with independent wrestler Zoey Skye.
She wrote: “Thank you to my girl @ZoeySkyepro for driving so far to roll around with my rusty ass.”
Soho hasn’t been in AEW since the spring of 2024. She and Angelo Parker announced her pregnancy in April of last year, then got married in May.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Rumored To Be In Talks To Play Guile In Street Fighter
- Jake Roberts Recalls Stiff Clothesline From Sid Vicious, Details Getting His Receipt
- Eric Bischoff Believes The Mortis Character Could Have Printed Money In WWE
- Cody Rhodes Responds To Fans Who Weren’t Happy With WrestleMania 41 Main Event