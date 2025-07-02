wrestling / News

Ruby Soho Returns To Training Following Birth of Her Child

July 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ruby Soho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on her Instagram Story, Ruby Soho revealed that she is once again training following the birth of her child back in October. She has been working with independent wrestler Zoey Skye.

She wrote: “Thank you to my girl @ZoeySkyepro for driving so far to roll around with my rusty ass.

Soho hasn’t been in AEW since the spring of 2024. She and Angelo Parker announced her pregnancy in April of last year, then got married in May.

