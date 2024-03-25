Ruby Soho On Working With Impractical Jokers: ‘They’re the Best Dudes’

Ruby Soho has done some work with Impractical Jokers, and she recently talked about working with the comedy troupe. Soho spoke with Baker Banter about her social media skits with the group, noting that she really enjoyed working with the comedians.

“They’re the best dudes in the world. I love them so much,” Soho said (per Wrestling Inc). “They are such huge fans of wrestling, and I’ve known them since I worked in WWE… I think my first interaction with Sal, we saw each other at the top of an escalator or something, and I was like, ‘Ah.’ And he was like, ‘Do you know who you are?’ I was like, ‘Do you know who you are?’ There was such a mutual fan at that moment.”

She continued, “Ever since then, they just make my heart so happy whenever I see them. Every time they come backstage, they’re just met with such overwhelming joy, because all they do is just make people happy in general; as a whole, that’s what they do for a living.”

The group appeared on an episode of AEW Rampage last year, and MJF has MJF appeared on their series in March of last year.