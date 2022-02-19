wrestling / News
Rumor Killer: Cody Rhodes Was Not In Saudi Arabia Today
February 19, 2022 | Posted by
There had been a rumor circulating online that Cody Rhodes was in Saudi Arabia today ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. As previously reported, Rhodes is believed to be headed to WWE after his exit from AEW earlier this week.
However, PWInsider reports that Rhodes was not in Saudi Arabia. In fact, he was spotted in Florida at the Orlando International Airport this afternoon. A WWE source previously stated that Rhodes might be at the WWE Performance Center this weekend. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated also reported that Rhodes was expected to be at the PC this weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says No One Wanted Cody Rhodes To Leave AEW, Adds That He’s Currently Working On ‘Something Massive’
- Note On Why Keith Lee Didn’t Wrestle At This Week’s AEW Dynamite Taping
- Details On Backstage Perception of Cody and Brandi Rhodes in AEW, His Relationship With The Elite, More
- Ric Flair On His Split From Partner, Says No One From WWE Reached Out After