GCW News: FTR Reportedly Never Booked For The WRLD On GCW, Show Reportedly Did Good Business

– A new report is dispelling rumors over whether FTR was ever scheduled to be at The WLRD On GCW. The were was a lot of speculation on FTR being the team that would answer the open challenge presented by the Briscoes due to some back and forth between the teams on social media. However, PWInsider reports that the AEW tag team was never at any point booked to be on the show.

The site adds that at one point there was talk about The Briscoes vs. The Second Gear Crew, though there doesn’t appear to have been an official plan toward that. Nick Gage and Matt Tremont answered the challenge from the Briscoes and won the titles.

– The site adds that the “early indications” are that The WRLD On GCW did very well in terms of streaming business.