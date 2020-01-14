Rusev’s Twitter Profile Teases He’s a ‘Soon to Be Free Agent’

– Rusev loves getting people talking on social media, and he’s up to it again with a bio change that suggests he’ll be a free agent soon. The WWE star has updated his bio to read “soon to be free agent,” as you can see below.

Rusev is, of course, in the middle of a high-profile feud with Lana and Bobby Lashley. There were reports that he had re-signed with WWE back in November, but he denied them.

Rusev takes on Bobby Lashley on tonight’s episode of Raw.