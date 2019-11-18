wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Denies He’s Re-Signed With WWE, Lana Calls Out Airline
– Rusev took to Twitter to throw some cold water on a claim that he had re-signed with WWE. After a fan went off on the much-criticized Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline and said Rusev made a “huge mistake re-signing with WWE,” the WWE star posted saying, “Who said I’ve re signed!?!?”
There’s been no reports that Rusev re-signed with the company, though it was reported back in June that there was word his contract was up “relatively soon.” There’s no word on when that “relatively soon” might be.
Who said I’ve re signed !?!? https://t.co/on23dYI6O0
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 17, 2019
– Lana was none too happy with Royal Dutch Airlines, as she went on Twitter to publicly call the airline out for losing her bags:
. @KLM you are the most idiotic airline the world has ever seen ! You lost my bags with hundreds of thousands of designer clothes in there ! You owe me a LOT of money now !!!!! A LOT
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 18, 2019
