WWE News: Rusev Denies He’s Re-Signed With WWE, Lana Calls Out Airline

– Rusev took to Twitter to throw some cold water on a claim that he had re-signed with WWE. After a fan went off on the much-criticized Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline and said Rusev made a “huge mistake re-signing with WWE,” the WWE star posted saying, “Who said I’ve re signed!?!?”

There’s been no reports that Rusev re-signed with the company, though it was reported back in June that there was word his contract was up “relatively soon.” There’s no word on when that “relatively soon” might be.

