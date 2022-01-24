wrestling / News
Sabu, Bill Alfonso Appear at The WRLD On GCW (Clips)
A couple of ECW originals made their appearances at The WRLD On GCW in the form of Sabu and Bill Alfonso. Sunday night’s show saw Sabu appear during a segment when Atticus Cogar interrupted a promo by Mance Warner, which led to a brawl.
The segment saw Matthew Justice and 44OH! come out before the lights went out. When they came back up, Sabu was there with Alfonso, who tossed Sabu a chair. Gregory Iron was hit with a DDT and then a Superfly Splash by Justice and Alfonso made a three-count.
You can see some clips from the segment below:
THEY GOT FUCKING SABU THERE #TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/zMMegdCQQh
— ✨ 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦 ✨ (@TheKamDreesen) January 24, 2022
SABU!!!! #TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/m5Tfjpmgrp
— Andrew (@HeartBreakDrip) January 24, 2022
Sabu está en la casa. El veterano luchador, y leyenda de ECW, llega para apoyar a los Second Gear Crew del ataque de 44.OH #TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/IW4raGzzfZ
— El Face Genérico 2.0 (@FaceGenerico) January 24, 2022