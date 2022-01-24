Sabu, Bill Alfonso Appear at The WRLD On GCW (Clips)

A couple of ECW originals made their appearances at The WRLD On GCW in the form of Sabu and Bill Alfonso. Sunday night’s show saw Sabu appear during a segment when Atticus Cogar interrupted a promo by Mance Warner, which led to a brawl.

The segment saw Matthew Justice and 44OH! come out before the lights went out. When they came back up, Sabu was there with Alfonso, who tossed Sabu a chair. Gregory Iron was hit with a DDT and then a Superfly Splash by Justice and Alfonso made a three-count.

You can see some clips from the segment below: