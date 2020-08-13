Salina de la Renta Gets Surprise Vistor In This Week’s MLW Pulp FUSION

The latest episode of MLW Pulp FUSION is online featuring Salina de la Renta getting a surprise visit and more. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:

Thrown off of their flight, Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne are at a crossroads. Alex Hammerstone makes the breakfast of (National Openweight) Champions? Alicia Atout interviews the self-proclaimed Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday. Injustice on CONTRA Unit attacking Jordan Oliver LA Park looks to conquer the rumored “Wrestle Island” Salina de la Renta gets a surprise visitor. Deep in the Amazon, Dominic Garrini continues his search for the ultimate new member of Team Filthy.