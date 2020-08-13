wrestling / News
Salina de la Renta Gets Surprise Vistor In This Week’s MLW Pulp FUSION
August 13, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of MLW Pulp FUSION is online featuring Salina de la Renta getting a surprise visit and more. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:
Thrown off of their flight, Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne are at a crossroads.
Alex Hammerstone makes the breakfast of (National Openweight) Champions?
Alicia Atout interviews the self-proclaimed Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday.
Injustice on CONTRA Unit attacking Jordan Oliver
LA Park looks to conquer the rumored “Wrestle Island”
Salina de la Renta gets a surprise visitor.
Deep in the Amazon, Dominic Garrini continues his search for the ultimate new member of Team Filthy.
