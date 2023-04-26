Sam Adonis Says AAA, MLW Have First & Second Right Of Refusal On Bookings

Sam Adonis is committed to AAA and MLW in that order, and he recently talked about how the two companies have right of refusal on dates in that order. Adonis spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl for a new interview and he talked about his commitment to the two companies. You can see the highlights below:

On his current priorities: “Right now, my main priority is with Lucha Libre AAA and my second main priority is with MLW. Those two have first and second refusal on every date I have. A lot of times, I can have a date agreed with for eight or ten weeks, and all of a sudden, two weeks before, AAA decides, ‘We’re doing a TV show on this day,’ and I have to pull out. It’s unfortunate, and I don’t like it because I like to give the promoter my word, but at the same time, most of the people I work with, they do understand and that’s where we are in the wrestling climate. It’s a good problem to have.”

On AAA having right of first refusal: “AAA, with all due respect, it’s just culture south of the border. A lot of things don’t work quite the same as they do here. It’s a little more ‘come as it goes’ kind of thing. Honestly, I could have a date sheet of 24 dates, and I’ll void all 24 of those dates, out of those 24, maybe 16 occur, and the other eight dates, will be moved around or different. It’s kind of like the date sheet was obsolete from the start. A lot of time, out of nowhere…it happened a few weeks ago. I was supposed to wrestle Eddie Kingston. About ten days before the date it was, ‘Hey, Sam, by the way, if you’re doing this date…’ ‘I’m booked that day.’ ‘I’m sorry, the promoter wanted you.’ It is what it is. Most wrestling promoters now, especially on a bigger level when you’re working with the international talent, they understand it. We’re all happy to work together and make things work. I hate pulling off a show, but if there is some way I can make it up to them or get a different date later on down the line, that’s the risk you take with international talent.”