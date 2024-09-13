Sam Leterna Comments On End Of Her Run With TNA

Sam Leterna is done with her current run in TNA, and she took to social media to comment on her exit. Laterna posted to her Twitter account to reveal the news that her time with the company, which started early year, has finished for now.

Laterna wrote:

“As I wrap up this chapter with TNA, I want to express my heartfelt thanks for the incredible experiences and the wonderful Team I’ve had the pleasure of working with. The growth and lessons I’ve learned there have been truly remarkable. I’m thrilled about the new projects on the horizon, and I can’t wait to reveal what’s next. Your support has meant the world to me. Stay tuned – Sam Leterna.”