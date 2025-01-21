Sami Zayn Accidentally Kicks Seth Rollins While Trying To Make Save On WWE Raw

Sami Zayn tried to help Seth Rollins on WWE Raw but it backfired and led to Rollings taking a Helluva Kick. Monday night’s show saw Rollins battle Drew McIntyre in the main event. While Rollins got the win with a roll into a pin, McIntyre immediately went after his opponent after the bell and beat him down.

McIntyre went to kick Rollins’ head into the ringpost and Zayn made the save. McIntyre hit Zayn with a Glasgow Kiss and the action went back into the ring, where McIntyre went after Rollins in the corner. Zayn charged in but McIntyre moved and Rollins was hit with the kick.

McIntyre exited the ring with a smile and Zayn quickly tried to explain to a displeased Rollins that he wasn’t aiming for him as the show came to an end.

Rollins, McIntyre and Zayn are all entered into the men’s Royal Rumble match.