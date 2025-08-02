– Sami Zayn proved his integrity and that nice guys can finish first tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2025, beating his bitter rival Karrion Kross. Scarlett and Kross played mind games with Zayn, trying to get him to use a steel pipe and go back to his old heelish ways. However, Zayn refused to use it.

Ultimately, Sami Zayn scored the pinfall defeat over Karrion Kross after hitting his opponent with the Helluva Kick. Under the stipulations, Kross now has to admit that Sami Zayn is right.

You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is available HERE.