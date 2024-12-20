Sami Zayn Says He Doesn’t Agree With Kevin Owens’ Actions, But Understands Most Of Them

Sami Zayn isn’t on the same page as Kevin Owens lately, though he says he understands many of them to some degree. Zayn and Owens have a long association of course and while Zayn has stayed on the side of the angels lately, Owens has turned to the dark side as he has feuded with Cody Rhodes. Zayn weighed in on the matter in an interview with In The Kliq and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Owens’ recent actions: “I don’t really know what to say there, because it’s one of the rare times where Kevin and I kind of went our separate ways, and nothing really terrible happened. I just stayed on Raw, and he went to SmackDown. We were Tag Team Champions. We lost the titles. We went separate ways. Nobody turned on the other. No hurt feelings, as far as I know. Then, I have no reason to — I don’t really know what he’s thinking. I don’t really have time to stop and think about what he’s thinking. I see some of his actions. Do I agree with all of them? No, I understand most of them. I don’t necessarily agree with all of it, you know? Also, here’s the thing, I think the way it affects Kevin to see, let’s say, Cody, teaming with Roman. I don’t know if it affects him the same way when he sees me teaming with Roman. I don’t know that. Maybe it’s worse, maybe it’s better, but those are two very different relationships.”

On his association with Owens: “My relationship with Kevin, as is pretty well documented. We go back 20 years. We started in the game together. It’s always going to be a little different. It hits a little different when it’s someone you grew up with, like that. So I don’t know. I don’t really care to speculate right now, because I’ve just got too much on my plate between Bloodline business and Drew McIntyre, and Seth, and CM Punk, all this going on on Raw it’s like [you are] just trying to keep your head in the game. Much like Kevin, I suppose when we cross paths, we’ll have to deal with it when we get there. But, you know, I don’t really know that I did anything to him. So we’ll just have to see how it goes.”