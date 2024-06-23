Sami Zayn Doesn’t Think Kevin Owens Will Bring Back The Steenalizer

In an interview with Fightful, Sami Zayn spoke about Kevin Owen’s old move, the Steenalizer, and why he doesn’t think we’ll ever see it in a WWE ring. The move involves Owens picking up his opponent in powerbomb position, cradling their neck and then falling backward. This sends them to the mat or the turnbuckle.

Zayn said: “I don’t see that one coming to WWE. That one has to go. You need a certain type of opponent and we don’t have a lot of those types of opponents in WWE. There is a lot of stuff you have to let go of at a certain point. Sometimes, I’ll see footage of old stuff we used to do and there is a reason that stuff stops. You have to enjoy it while it’s there. We had the Steenilizer. May it rest in peace.”