Sami Zayn On His Segments With Brock Lesnar, Possibility Of Doing More Later

Sami Zayn had a couple of memorable segments with Brock Lesnar in December, and he recently discussed working with Lesnar and the idea of more in the future. Zayn spoke with the New York Post and discussed the segments, which saw Lesnar torment a beat-up Zayn over a couple of weeks. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his segment with Brock Lesnar: “I was pretty happy with the audience’s response to it. Because I think it’s just two people you don’t necessarily off the top of your head think, ‘Oh I can’t wait to see these two in the ring with each other.’ Then when they saw it, they’re like, ‘Oh, OK, what is this gonna be?’

“I enjoy the fact that my character was a very good foil to bring that out or Brock, I can’t take credit. Obviously, Brock was Brock. I was actually quite taken aback by his comedic timing and his sharpness and all that. I really didn’t expect it and I think very few people did because he’s been this destructor that had [Paul] Heyman talk for him all these years. So I was as surprised as anybody.”

On the potential to do more with Lesnar: “I get asked about it a fair bit and we only did two weeks together. So that must tell me we hit something kind of special. Wrestling, if you’re around long enough, I think eventually you cross paths with a lot of people. So I do hope it planted the seeds to do some more fun on-screen stuff. It’s been about a year and a half, two years now where I’m just having a real blast. That Brock thing was definitely a highlight.