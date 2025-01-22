– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer discussed what’s next for Sami Zayn following Monday’s WWE Raw. Dreamer also stated how he doesn’t think Zayn can win the Royal Rumble unless he turns heel. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I also don’t know where he would go unless good ol’ Mr. Yeet [Jey Uso] beats GUNTHER Saturday night, then YEET, Sami Zayn WrestleMania match. That could be a thing. Which is I guess why we watch Monday Night Raw and professional wrestling because of this episodic television of where we can go. We all have our booking decisions, we all have our booking minds. That’s what we like to do, fantasy book for this stuff.”