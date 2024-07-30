Sami Zayn Praises Bron Breakker’s Trajectory Ahead Of SummerSlam Match

Sami Zayn will again defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker at WWE SummerSlam, and he weighed in on his opponent ahead of Saturday’s show. Zayn retained his title against Breakker at Money in the Bank and the rematch takes place this weekend. Zayn spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview and talked about Breakker’s work on Raw since he arrived there.

“It’s an interesting one when you’re the perennial underdog, but you become champion, you still have to have that confidence of he’s a rookie, and I’m the veteran,” Zayn said (per Fightful). “‘You’re in my world, but you’re very dangerous.’ It’s toeing that line. He has a physical advantage over me, but I have, theoretically, an intellectual advantage on my side. Anybody who takes a look at him, his trajectory has been incredible. His strength and speed jumps off the page. Even personality-wise, I know he’s not there yet in that the fans haven’t seen it yet, but this guy will have a magnetic personality, eventually, when fans start to see that side of him.”

He continued, “With enough time and finessing and the right people telling him the right things, which can always go awry with the wrong people telling you the wrong things. If he stays the path, he’s going to be a very complete player and more than just a strong guy who runs really fast and hits a great spear. There is a lot more to his game than that. He’s going to be good, I just hope it’s not at my expense at SummerSlam.”

SummerSlam will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.