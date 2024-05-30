Sami Zayn Reflects On Competing In Saudi Arabia At WWE King & Queen Of the Ring

Sami Zayn posted to social media to reflect on what it meant for him to compete at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Zayn defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship at last weekend’s show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and he posted to twitter with a video talking about how much it meant to him.

“It’s really, really, really hard to put into words, it really is,” Zayn said (per Fightful). “Just ‘proud’ is the only word that comes to mind… I understand that I don’t necessarily present myself as ‘Mr. Arab Man’ everyday, and I think a lot of people probably don’t even know that I’m Arab or that I’m Muslim, and I realize that.”

He continued, “It doesn’t seem like a central part of my character, but the truth is, it’s a central part of who I am. And when you come to this part of the world, there’s just a piece of me that feels whole in a way that I didn’t even know was missing until I get here. And to be able to come here as the Intercontinental Champion and represent my people, represent all the people of the Middle East, as a champion, I can’t tell you how proud that makes me.”

Zayn wrote with the video:

“I’ve a had a brilliant career. And while it won’t show up on a list of titles I’ve won, great matches I’ve had, or dramatic stories I’ve told, one of my proudest achievements is representing, at the highest level, my Arab brothers & sisters in the Middle East & Muslims worldwide.”