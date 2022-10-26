Sami Zayn Says ‘Honorary Uce’ Segment May Be Among His Most Memorable

Sami Zayn was made an honorary Uce on the September 23rd episode of Smackdown, and Zayn recently discussed the fan reaction to the segment and more. Zayn spoke with BT Sport for a new interview and was asked about the reaction to the segment, which saw Roman Reigns swerve fans by teasing to kick Zayn out of the group before presenting him with an Honorary Uce shirt. You can check out some highlights below:

On the reaction to the segment: “So when we did that whole segment, I guess the nicer answer would be to say, ‘No, I didn’t expect that at all!’ But actually, I knew that if we did it right this would be a very, very memorable segment. And I think when all is said and done, I think people will remember that segment for many many years to come. Which is the hardest thing to do in my opinion at this stage in the industry. Because we have a lot of content, and a lot of great performers. So it’s actually — it used to be hard to just do something good. Now, it’s even harder to do something memorable. Because there’s so much good stuff that not a lot of it sticks out. Which is a good thing, a good problem to have, that there’s so much good content that you have to be exceptional to be remembered for years to come. And I think this segment was one of those. Was one of those things that people will remember, hopefully the way they remember what you were talking about with Batista and Orton or the Rock & Sock and all that kind of stuff. I really — I hope it goes down like that, you know. And I hope before all of it’s said and done that we got a couple more segments like that, that people will remember for years to come.”

On the segment being among his best: “You know what, it might have been the best in-ring kind of segment in terms of memorability that I might have done actually. And just the ride that it took people on is what I’m so happy about. Because everybody has said that to me, that it took them on this emotional roller coaster and they didn’t know where it was going. And honestly, that’s wrestling at its best, when it takes you on a left turn and a right turn, and you think it’s going one way and it goes another. That’s what I think we all love about wrestling when wrestling’s at its best, that’s what it’s doing to you. And that was kind of encapsulated in this one promo. So I think that’s why it was so special and memorable, and I got a great piece of merchandise out of it too.”

